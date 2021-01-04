If You Like It — Then You Should Put A Guinness World Record Ring On It

Now that Christmas is over — maybe you should start planning ahead for a Valentine’s Day gift for your someone special (hint, hint). This might be an idea. A ring with 12,638 diamonds in it just set a new Guinness World Record. Yes, 12,638 diamonds in a single ring. It was designed by a jeweler in Meerut, India. It weighs about 5.8 ounces and is nicknamed “The Ring Of Prosperity.” In case you’re keeping track – the previous record was 7,801 diamonds in a ring. What’s the worst Valentine’s Day gift you’ve ever received?