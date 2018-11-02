If You Still Have These Beanie Babies, You’re Sitting On Gold!

Check your attic and garage because if you happen to own a few select Beanie Babies you could cash them in for a pretty penny. Princess Diana’s commemorative bear is going for $675K on eBay. Large Beanie Babies are also popular collector’s items. A large Ariel set on eBay is going for $578K, while a large Wallace and his friends could score you a $680,000 payday. If you happen to have a “Bubbles” fish baby they are going for $176K on the auction site while the black bear, ‘Blackie,’ is going for a “measly” $50K. Do you collect items? Have you ever discovered a secret treasure in your old junk?

