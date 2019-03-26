If You Were A Bug, What Kind Would You Be?

Buzzfeed has a list of celebrities who have an entire SPECIES named after them, including Shakira’s hip-shaking parasite . . . Beyoncé’s horse fly with a golden butt . . . and the flatworm with a manhood shaped like Daft Punk’s helmets. You MUST see #24….poor Madonna! What did they name that thing after her?!

They’re all kind of gross….I think I’d want a dolphin or butterfly named after me!

1. There’s a parasite named after Shakira that makes its host . . . usually a caterpillar . . . shake its hips vigorously. It’s called ‘Aleiodes shakirae.’

2. There’s a “bootylicious” horse fly named after Beyoncé. It’s called ‘Scaptia beyonceae,’ and it’s all black with the exception of its gold-colored butt.

3. The ‘Metallichneumon neurospastarchus’ parasitic wasp was named as an homage to Metallica and their album “Master of Puppets“.

‘Neurospastarcus’ is Greek for “ruler of the puppets” . . . and it’s a reference to how the wasp’s hosts become lifeless and brain-dead.

4. There’s a species of beetle that’s leg muscles are so big, it was named after Arnold Schwarzenegger. It’s called ‘Agra schwarzeneggeri.’

5. Daft Punk has a flatworm named after them, because its junk resembles Daft Punk’s helmets. Seriously. It’s called ‘Baicalellia daftpunka.’