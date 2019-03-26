If You Were A Bug, What Kind Would You Be?

Buzzfeed has a list of celebrities who have an entire SPECIES named after them, including Shakira’s hip-shaking parasite . . . Beyoncé’s horse fly with a golden butt . . . and the flatworm with a manhood shaped like Daft Punk’s helmets.  You MUST see #24….poor Madonna! What did they name that thing after her?!

They’re all kind of gross….I think I’d want a dolphin or butterfly named after me!

1.  There’s a parasite named after Shakira that makes its host . . . usually a caterpillar . . . shake its hips vigorously.  It’s called ‘Aleiodes shakirae.’

2.  There’s a “bootylicious” horse fly named after Beyoncé.  It’s called ‘Scaptia beyonceae,’ and it’s all black with the exception of its gold-colored butt.

3.  The ‘Metallichneumon neurospastarchus’ parasitic wasp was named as an homage to Metallica and their album “Master of Puppets“.

‘Neurospastarcus’ is Greek for “ruler of the puppets” . . . and it’s a reference to how the wasp’s hosts become lifeless and brain-dead.

4.  There’s a species of beetle that’s leg muscles are so big, it was named after Arnold Schwarzenegger.  It’s called ‘Agra schwarzeneggeri.’

5.  Daft Punk has a flatworm named after them, because its junk resembles Daft Punk’s helmets.  Seriously.  It’s called ‘Baicalellia daftpunka.’

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

David Bowie Getting His Own Line Of VANS! Elton John Unveils Title And Cover To Official Autobiography! There’s New Reeses Apple Is Expanding It May Be Time To Visit San Diego David Letterman Says He Stayed on Network TV for Too Long
Comments