If you Won The Lottery, Would You Share The Wealth?

 

Mega Millions stands at $410-million for tomorrow night. Well,  you know that line about “for richer or poorer” in traditional wedding vows?  It’s amazing how much the “richer” part makes people start rethinking things.   A survey asked 2,000 people:  If you won the lottery, would you give your significant other half?   And the answers are not particularly good news for couples.  1 in 6-people say they’d quickly end the relationship to keep all the money to themselves.   And of the people who want to stay in their relationship, a quarter say they wouldn’t do a 50/50 split.   The survey also found 36% of people say they’d dump their partner if that person won the lottery and didn’t want to split it with them.

 

 

SHARE