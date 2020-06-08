If you Won The Lottery, Would You Share The Wealth?

Mega Millions stands at $410-million for tomorrow night. Well, you know that line about “for richer or poorer” in traditional wedding vows? It’s amazing how much the “richer” part makes people start rethinking things. A survey asked 2,000 people: If you won the lottery, would you give your significant other half? And the answers are not particularly good news for couples. 1 in 6-people say they’d quickly end the relationship to keep all the money to themselves. And of the people who want to stay in their relationship, a quarter say they wouldn’t do a 50/50 split. The survey also found 36% of people say they’d dump their partner if that person won the lottery and didn’t want to split it with them.