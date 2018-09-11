If You’re Thinking About Buying Furniture Online Read These Tips

Online shopping is so easy, but have you ever ordered something and what you thought you were getting and what you actually got were the total opposite? Here are some tips to help.

When it comes to buying furniture online, you really should measure not just the space you want it to go in, but every doorway and stairway in between — twice. Doublecheck the dimensions of the piece as well.

Worried about bad reviews? See how old they are, and how the company responds. Don’t forget to check the exchange and return policy in case something is damaged or the color is wrong.

Assembly may be required in most instances, so make sure you are ready to take on a total building project. If not, head to the local furniture store instead for completely assembled pieces.

Have you had a nightmare experience while ordering furniture online? Have you ever forgot to check dimensions and just eyeballed it, resulting in a piece far too large or small?