Iggy Pop & Chicago Among Those To Receive Lifetime Achievement Grammys

Iggy Pop and Public Enemy are among seven artists who will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards in April.

The full list includes Iggy Pop, Public Enemy, Chicago, Isaac Hayes, Roberta Flack, John Prine, and early guitar legend Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The awards are not part of the main Grammys ceremony on Jan. 26, but will be presented at a special ceremony held April 18th at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Which artist on the list are you most excited to see honored? Who else deserves a Lifetime Achievement Grammy?