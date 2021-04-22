Igloo Debuts Bizarre ‘Yellow Submarine’ Cooler Collection

IGLOO

In what amounts to a bizarre celebrity tie-in, Igloo has debuted its new collection of Playmate coolers that pay tribute to the 1968 album and animated film “Yellow Submarine.” The seven-quart Beatles-themed cooler is available in three styles: the “All You Need is Love” cooler; the Blue Meanies cooler; and the traditional “Yellow Submarine” cooler, according to Igloo officials. “Just like the landmark film and album, this special-edition The Beatles Yellow Submarine Playmate Collection is full of peace, love, music,” a statement released by Igloo reads. “And, hopefully soon, cold drinks.” What’s the strangest piece of rock memorabilia you’ve seen?