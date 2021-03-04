Igloo Is Selling A Special-Edition Line Of Retro Playmate Coolers

It’s been 50 years since Igloo released their first ice chest and to celebrate the big anniversary, the company is releasing a retro inspired line of coolers. The “Little Playmate” coolers that came out in the 70s are coming back and will be available in nine different color combos including, yellow/mint, blue/acid green, and watermelon/aqua. The coolers can hold nine 12-ounce cans and sell for $30 each on Igloo’s website. Did you or your family have an original “Little Playmate” cooler? Do you call it a cooler or an ice chest?