IHOP laughs at your chicken and waffles. The restaurant chain is going straight for chicken and pancakes. IHOP will start serving Buttermilk Crispy Chicken. It will be included on 8 menu items. The crispy chicken breast strips will be available with 4 fluffy pancakes. Yes, they will have chicken with bacon cheddar waffles as well. The chicken is available at participating locations for a limited time. Chicken and waffles or chicken and pancakes? Which way are you going?