IHOP Debuts Pancake Beer

First pancakes, then burgers, and now beer! IHOP just announced their own pancake infused beer called IHOP’s. The IHOP’s Pumpkin Pancake Stout is actually inspired by their Pumpkin Spice Pancakes. IHOP partnered with New York brewery Keegan Ales to create their new brew. Unfortunately, the beer won’t be sold at restaurants, it will only be available at select bars and festivals in the New York area throughout the month of October. What is the best-tasting craft beer? What is the best breakfast spot in your area? What is a crazy food combo that sounds gross but is actually delicious?