IHOP Is Changing Their Menu!

What’s your favorite IHOP menu items? I always get the Colorado Omelette with pancakes on the side! Sooooo good!!! They put shredded beef in it….my mouth is totally watering right now.

Well, because of the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants have tweaked certain services to customers, and now IHOP is making a change by shortening its menu and many are excited about the change.

That’s right, IHOP will now have a menu of only two pages instead of the 12 pages that you’re used to seeing when you visit.

The reason for the menu change is to allow restaurants to be able to get the ingredients needed to keep the restaurant going.

An IHOP spokesperson assures fans of the restaurants that their favorite items will still be on the menu.