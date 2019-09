Halloween is coming to IHOP this week in the form of “The Addams Family.” The restaurant chain will release a special menu to celebrate the new movie that’s hitting theaters on October 11. Items like Wednesday’s Web Cakes, Gomez’s Green Chilli Omelette, Uncle Fester’s Chocolate Ice Cream Shake, and Morticia’s Haunted Hot Chocolate. The creepy and kooky menu items are available now till November 3.