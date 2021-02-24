IKEA Has A Tiny House

Ikea is getting in on the TINY HOUSE movement. They’re selling 187-square-foot tiny houses with built-in furniture and a small kitchen and bathroom . . . all for $47,550. And unlike other Ikea stuff, you don’t have to build them yourself. Ikea teamed up with a company called Escape to sell 187-square-foot tiny houses with built-in furniture, a collapsible desk, a queen-size bed, and a small kitchen and bathroom . . all for $47,550. And unlike other Ikea stuff, you don’t have to build them yourself. The homes are delivered already built, and even come on top of a flatbed trailer, in case you have to move them around.