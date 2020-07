IKEA’s famed Meatballs are going vegan. The store’s famous dish will now come in a version made out of pea proteins, oats, potatoes, apples, and onion. Don’t worry carnivores. The regular pork and beef meatballs will still be on the menu. IKEA will roll out the vegan meatballs starting in August. If you have been to an IKEA, Do you always stop and eat at the cafe?