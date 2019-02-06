IKEA To Begin Renting Furniture

IKEA is taking their furniture game to the next level. IKEA announced that they have plans to soon begin renting furniture. They hope to become the “Netflix of furniture.” IKEA plans on offering several subscription services to lease furniture. After you rent items and the lease is up you can turn your furniture back in and possibly get something else. The company said that they can refurbish the used items and re-sell them. They hope that this will ultimately cut down on waste and also help the environment. Would you rent IKEA furniture? Do you have a furniture assembly nightmare story to share?