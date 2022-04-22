‘I’ll Be There For You’ – At The Bar?! Jon Bon Jovi Rumored To Be Opening Nashville Bar + Restaurant

Looks like Jon Bon Jovi might be next to join the growing list of celebrity-owned bars and restaurants.

According to the Nashville Business Journal, the “Living on a Prayer” singer is connected to a new project in the works in downtown Nashville.

The plan reportedly includes a three-story, 40,000+ square foot entertainment venue.

Lower Broadway in Nashville is already lined with bars/restaurants owned by a bunch of country artists including Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert.

Garth Brooks also recently announced he will open his own place sometime in the next two to three years.

Use a Bon Jovi song (or lyrics) to either name the new place or menu items.