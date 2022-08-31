I’ll Turn This Plane Around

A Southwest pilot got on the intercom . . . and threatened to TURN THE PLANE AROUND if passengers didn’t stop acting like idiots. It happened last week on a flight from Houston to Cabo San Lucas. He was specifically addressing the person . . . or people . . . who wouldn’t stop sending other passengers naked pictures over AirDrop. They were still on the tarmac, so he threatened to turn around . . . go back to the gate . . . make everyone de-plane . . . and ruin their whole vacation. In the end, the dad vibes worked, and everyone made it to Cabo.