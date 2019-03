Yet, who am I kidding? I will TOTALLY buy this when I see it! I might actually make a special trip to WalMart after work today to get it!

If this sounds tasty to you too, you better hurry – they’re limited edition!

Post is also coming out with Maple Bacon Donuts Cereal. Yep, buying a box!

What’s your favorite cereal!? And don’t give me some healthy one. Tell me your sugary cereal treat!