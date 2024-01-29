I’m Honestly Getting A Little Embarrassed For Us.

United Airlines is all in on the Swiftie Super Bowl.

The airline is naming its Super Bowl flights after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and other Chiefs stars.

X users have spotted a flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas listed as ‘UA 1989′ (Taylor’s birth year and album title).

The airline confirmed that it also has flights UA 2287 (combining Kelce’s #87 with Taylor’s song ’22’) and UA 1587 (combining Kelce’s #87 and Patrick Mahomes’ #15).

Are you in for all the ‘Swiftie Super Bowl’ hype – or are you already sick of it?