“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a very bad mood for the past 40 years.” – Ouiser and the girls of Steel Magnolia’s leaving Netflix in November!

How dare they?! Netflix is taking Steel Magnolia’s off their playlist! We know they do it from time to time, movies come, movies go. But really!? How can you honestly take a classic with screen queen Sally Fields off?! So, looks like if you need your fill of Southern charm and cutting insults, you better watch it this weekend!
**No disrespect…but being from Georgia, Julia Roberts has the WORST Southern accent.**
Here is the list of others going next month:
Leaving November 1
Amelie
Crossfire
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Oculus
Phenomenon
Run to me
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
Steel Magnolias
The Invasion
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
The Lazarus Effect
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Reader
Up in the Air
Leaving November 12
Anna Karenina
Leaving November 16
Paddington
Leaving November 17
Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5