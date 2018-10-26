“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a very bad mood for the past 40 years.” – Ouiser and the girls of Steel Magnolia’s leaving Netflix in November!

How dare they?! Netflix is taking Steel Magnolia’s off their playlist! We know they do it from time to time, movies come, movies go. But really!? How can you honestly take a classic with screen queen Sally Fields off?! So, looks like if you need your fill of Southern charm and cutting insults, you better watch it this weekend!

**No disrespect…but being from Georgia, Julia Roberts has the WORST Southern accent.**

Find some other fab quotes from Steel Magnolia’s here!

Here is the list of others going next month:

Leaving November 1

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

Leaving November 12

Anna Karenina

Leaving November 16

Paddington

Leaving November 17

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5