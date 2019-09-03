I'm Still Stamping: Royal Mail salutes Elton John with 12 new stamps

ABC/Randy HolmesElton John has become only the second individual music artist to be honored with a set of stamps by the U.K.'s Royal Mail. The first was the late David Bowie.

"To say I was surprised when Royal Mail got in touch is an understatement. Never did I think I'd appear on a stamp...! It's wonderful, a great honor," said Elton in a statement.

Eight of the stamps depict some of Elton's biggest albums: Honky Chateau, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Caribou, Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy, Sleeping With The Past, The One, Made In England, and Songs From The West Coast.

The other four stamps show Elton onstage at five different concerts in five different decades: Hammersmith Odeon, London, 1973; Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, 1975; Diamond Jubilee Concert, Buckingham Palace, London, 2012 and Madison Square Garden, New York, 2018.

You can order the whole set now from the Royal Mail for just under 17 bucks.

Elton resumes his farewell tour Wednesday in Salt Lake City, UT.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.