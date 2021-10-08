‘I’m The King Of The World’: LEGO unveils 9,090-Piece Titanic Set

Are you ready to cruise into this challenge? LEGO is offering up its largest set ever — a replica of the Titanic. It consists of 9,090 pieces and stretches 4 feet, 5 inches in length when fully built. It also comes with a hefty price tag: $629.99. According to LEGO, its Titanic set was designed the represent the luxury liner as authentically as possible. It has three “cross” sections that include the grand staircase, boiler room, and smoking lounge. Plus, the promenade deck, swimming pool, bridge, and working piston engines. The LEGO Titanic will be available starting November 8. What’s the largest/most complicated LEGO set you’ve successfully completed?