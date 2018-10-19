Imagine Elton John Jamming with John Lennon… it Happened

As Elton John winds down his days performing in front of live audiences, his musical director and guitarist Davey Johnstone is recalling one of his favorite on-stage moments.

During a 1974 Thanksgiving Day concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Elton was joined on-stage by none other than John Lennon.

What many don’t know is that Lennon was fulfilling his end of a deal in which Elton had played piano on the Beatle legend’s single “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night.”

