As Elton John winds down his days performing in front of live audiences, his musical director and guitarist Davey Johnstone is recalling one of his favorite on-stage moments.
During a 1974 Thanksgiving Day concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Elton was joined on-stage by none other than John Lennon.
What many don’t know is that Lennon was fulfilling his end of a deal in which Elton had played piano on the Beatle legend’s single “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night.”
What is the greatest surprise guest you have ever seen on-stage at a concert?
Imagine Elton John Jamming with John Lennon… it Happened
