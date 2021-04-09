Imagine Playing Video Games With Your Mind! It’s Now A REALITY!

Elon Musk recently said that his Neuralink company could be ready to start implanting computer chips in people’s brains later this year. But that might not be all they’re cooking up. Neuralink co-founder Max Hodak said, quote, “We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to.” He added, quote, “[It] wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs but maybe 15 years of breeding and engineering to get super exotic novel species.” Then Elon released this video showing Pager, a 9-year old macaque, playing Pong thanks to a Neuralink implanted in each side of his brain. Musk says the technology could some day change life for those with paralysis. Incredible.