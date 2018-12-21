In Case of Shutdown, No Trump at Mar-a-Lago

The U.S. House has passed a funding bill that keeps the government open and provides billions of dollars for a border wall.

In fact, the measure includes more than five-billion dollars for President Trump’s border wall.

Funding bills need 60 votes to pass in the Senate and all 49 Democrats promise to vote against wall funding. But there is always the “nuclear option.”

The Senate could choose to “go nuclear” an pass the bill with the Vice President’s help with 51 votes rather than the 60 required.

If the partial government shutdown does happen tonight at midnight, President Trump says he will not travel to the southern White House; instead he will stay put in Washington.

Trump and his family were scheduled to stay at Mar-a-Lago on Palm Beach for 16 days through the holidays starting this afternoon.