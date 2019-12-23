In Chicago, Hanukkah Now Has Its Own Pop-Up Bar Experience

There is a Hanukkah pop-up bar in Chicago called 8 Crazy Nights. The two bar owners-neither of whom are Jewish-decided to dress up their sports bar. They said they saw a void in the crowded pop-up scene and wanted to stand out. They researched the holiday and Jewish culture and created menu offerings such as matzo ball soup, latkes, and challah grilled cheese and boozy jelly donuts. They admit that their kitchen is not completely kosher and welcome customers to bring their own food. What do you think of the Hanukkah pop-up bar idea?