In Loving Memory of Timothy Byrd

January 27, 2022-Longtime veteran radio broadcaster Tim Byrd, known as “The Byrdman,” passed away peacefully on January 27, 2022, at the age of 68 due to pneumonia. Tim is survived by his wife (Sally) of 19 years and two loving stepchildren Rola and Adie and his mother Bethany.

From a very young age Tim was interested in radio having lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee and then moved to North Carolina. He knew from the very beginning that he wanted to be a big city radio and TV personality. All he needed was a foot in the door. He got his first break at the age of fifteen at a family-owned station in Johnston, South Carolina. The rest, as they say, is history.

Byrd’s radio stops included Charlotte, North Carolina, Jacksonville, Florida, Winston-Salem, North Carolina where at 21 he had the distinction of being the youngest Program Director in the state. Next was Cleveland, Ohio where he simultaneously held the number one afternoon radio show and hosted the nation’s first daily hour-long dance TV show for NBC’s WKYC-TV.

From there he went to New York City and his first stop was at WNBC where he worked with Don Imus and Howard Stern. Then on to WPIX-FM where he did both afternoon and the morning drive time show and was listed in the top 25 morning men in America according to Radio and Records, a long-trusted radio trade paper.

VH-1 was the next stop, where he was the original prototype VJ for the channel and had the distinction of being the only VJ to work with the first and second set of VJ’s. After over 11 years in New York City, the next series of radio stops included Phoenix, Arizona and Washington, DC before landing in South Florida. Tim enjoyed number 1 ratings at WRMF-FM, WEAT-FM, and KOOL 105.5-FM.

After living in The Palm Beaches for over 15 years, it was evident to Tim that he was always discovering interesting new people, places and things about the county he lives in, and realized it was time to share the information with people internationally, across the nation, and as a way to remind the locals of the big variety of things to do here. So, he created www.PalmBeachLiveWorkPlay.com. This site not only helps people make more intelligent decisions, but it shows why Palm Beach County is the best place to live work play.

Byrd created an outlet for his voice-over business called Voxpower.com. Through Voxpower his voice could be heard on commercials, and he became the voice of many local businesses and organizations including nonprofits. Tim was also the Co-Founder, along with friend Neil London of the exclusive auto enthusiast event, SuperCar Week held every January in Palm Beach County.

Tim joined VCMG Live on the True Oldies Channel 95.9 FM in the Palm Beaches and 106.9 FM on the Treasure Coast as the morning show host in 2019. He was a morning favorite with his energy, love for music and his listeners, every morning from 6am – 10am on the “The Get up and Go Show”. The show featured listener call-ins, live song requests, artist interviews, ticket giveaways, traffic and weather and the greatest hits of all time.

” I am deeply saddened by the passing of our Beloved ‘ByrdMan’. Tim was the captain of our team, the Big Brother we looked up too at the “True Oldies Channel” and the voice that welcomed our listeners to our airwaves, each morning during his “Get Up and Go” Morning Show. He was a staple in the West Palm Beach Community, the backbone of our organization and his memory will live on. I will sorely miss listening to him live on-air and seeing him each morning. My thoughts and prayers are with Sally and the family during this time” said President of VCMG Live, Vic Canales.

Tim always made the time to help others and for over two decades hosted galas, balls, fundraisers, tree lightings, benefits, and walks. Tim was especially proud of his affiliation with The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. He was known not only to promote the nonprofit causes but frequently volunteered and participated.

Long-time Manager and Agent, Brian Morrow met Tim in 1997 and they became close friends. “Tim kept his audience as if they were friends every day,” said Morrow. If anything happened in your life, you knew Tim Byrd would be there. He was a true professional, and a giant in charitable work.”

Tim met his wife Sally in 2003 at the annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Man and Women of the Year event. It was love at first sight. He cherished his bride each day throughout their 19-year marriage and was not shy about telling others about his love for Sally. He proposed at the Jupiter Beach Resort and the rest was history in their story book romance.

God was important in Tim’s life. His father was a pastor and instilled the power of faith and prayer. Tim and Sally were active members of Beacon Baptist Church located in Jupiter, FL.

Services will be announced soon.