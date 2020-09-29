In new BBC interview, Paul McCartney says he's "so happy" he and John Lennon reconciled before John died

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Paul McCartney shares in a new BBC interview that he was “so happy” that he and John Lennon mended their friendship before his Beatles band mate’s tragic murder in December 1980.

People.com reports that in a U.K. radio special that’s scheduled to air this weekend, McCartney tells Lennon’s son, Sean, “I always say to people, one of the great things for me was that after all The Beatles rubbish and all the arguing and the…business differences, really…I’m so happy that I got it back together with your dad.”

He adds, “It really, really would have been a heartache to me if we hadn’t have reunited. It was so lovely to me that we did and it really gives me strength to know that.”

As previously reported, Sir Paul’s interview with Sean is scheduled to air on BBC Radio 2 during a two-part special titled “John Lennon at 80,” commemorating what would’ve been Lennon’s 80th birthday. The program will be broadcast this Saturday and Sunday, October 3 and 4, and also will feature conversations with Elton John and with Sean’s half-brother, Julian.

According to People.com, McCartney also discusses the chemistry between him and Lennon that helped make them both such great songwriters.

“Okay, number one, we were good…Number two, we’d grown up together,” Paul maintains. ″From little kids, we’d taken the first steps together, we learned to walk together, then we learned to run. And the fact that each of us was influencing the other was very important.”

He adds, [I]f I did something that was a little bit ahead of the curve, then John would come up with something that was a bit ahead of my curve. And then so I’d go, ‘Well, how about this?’…there was a lot of friendly competition.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.