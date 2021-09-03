In new interview, David Crosby calls Neil Young “selfish,” says Graham Nash is his “enemy”

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

David Crosby has had a much-publicized ongoing rift with former band mates Neil Young and Graham Nash, and in a new interview with U.K. newspaper The Guardian, Crosby says he doesn’t expect to reconcile with either of them.

“[T]he petty-a**ed bulls*** that goes on between us as people,” the 80-year-old folk-rock legend says of his relationship with Young and Nash.

Crosby then notes, “Neil has got a genuine beef,” because in a 2015 interview, David insulted Young’s then-girlfriend, actress Daryl Hannah, who’s now married to Neil.

“I said I thought she was a predator,” he points out. “OK, he can be mad at me.”

Having said that, Crosby proceeds to hurl some insults at Young after maintaining that Neil wasn’t committed to liberal politics the way David, Graham and Stephen Stills were.

“Neil doesn’t really do politics. He does Neil,” Crosby says, adding, “[H]e’s probably the most self-centred, self-obsessed, selfish person I know. He only thinks about Neil, period.”

As for Nash, David says, “Graham just changed from the guy I thought was my best friend to being a guy that is definitely my enemy, so I don’t see any future there at all.”

After the interviewer expresses regret over David’s rift with Graham and notes that Nash had looked after Crosby during the years that David’s struggled with drug addiction, Crosby responds, “No! He gave the impression of looking after me, but apparently that was all just trying to keep the money coming.”

Asked whether he’s been in touch with Nash lately, Crosby says, “No, we haven’t talked for a couple of years. And I’m not going to talk to him…I’m not happy with him at all.”

Crosby’s latest solo album, For Free, was released in July.

