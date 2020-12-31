In new Q&A, Paul McCartney shares inspiration for 'McCartney III' songs, favorite tune from the album & more

© Mary McCartney

In the latest installment of his “You Gave Me the Answer” Q&A feature, Paul McCartney has fielded a variety of questions about his new studio, his McCartney III album, and some other interesting queries to close out 2020.

As previously reported, Sir Paul recorded McCartney III almost entirely by himself while he was in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked what was the best part about making an album on his own, McCartney explained, “With this album I had the freedom to do anything I wanted. I could be experimental or lyrical, and I had a lot of fun. It’s a great way to create.”

The former Beatles legend also revealed if he was thinking of anyone specifically while writing songs for the new record. “With certain songs like ‘Find My Way’ I imagined people going through difficulties during Covid, and tried to help by giving what I think was good advice in the song,” he noted, adding, “And with the love songs I think of [wife] Nancy.”

Paul also was asked to pick his favorite songs from McCartney III, and the two other solo albums he recorded mainly by himself — 1970’s McCartney and 1980’s McCartney II. He chose “Deep Deep Feeling” from the new album, “Maybe I’m Amazed” from McCartney, and “Waterfalls” from McCartney II.

McCartney got to show off his drumming skills on the new record. With that in mind, he was asked who his favorite drummers of all time are.

“My favorite drummers have always been Ringo Starr, John Bonham and Keith Moon,” he maintained, “but these days I would have to add Abe Laboriel Jr. to the list,” referring to his his longtime touring drummer.

Paul also revealed that the song he likes to warm up on piano with is his Beatles classic “Lady Madonna.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.