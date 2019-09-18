In new 'Rolling Stone,' Taylor Swift talks about *all* the things: "two-faced" Kanye, Katy, Scooter Braun, the squad, politics and a future family

Erik Madigan Heck for Rolling Stone

Erik Madigan Heck for Rolling StoneIf the interviews Taylor Swift has done so far to promote her new album Lover weren't enough for you, just read her new cover story in Rolling Stone. She talks about everything in detail, including Katy Perry, her feud with Scooter Braun, the squad, what really happened with Kanye West, politics and even her personal life....a little.

Asked if she'll start writing songs about things other than her personal life now that it seems less dramatic, Taylor tells Rolling Stone, "I don’t feel like that yet. I think I might feel like that possibly when I have a family. If I have a family."

Then she exclaims, "I don’t know why I said that! But that’s what I’ve heard from other artists...But again, I don’t know why I said that. Because I don’t know how my life is going to go or what I’m going to do."

Regarding her feud with Braun, who got control of her masters when he bought her old record company from Scott Borchetta, Taylor says Borchetta betrayed her, treating her like "his prized calf that he was fattening up to sell to the slaughterhouse that would pay the most.'”

"The fact that those two are in business together after the things he said about Scooter Braun — it’s really hard to shock me. And this was utterly shocking," she continues.

"These are two very rich, very powerful men, using $300 million of other people’s money to purchase, like, the most feminine body of work. And then they’re standing in a wood-panel bar doing a tacky photo shoot, raising a glass of scotch to themselves."

The infamous Kanye phone call? Taylor says for awhile, she and Kanye were getting along well -- she thought. Then came the 2015 VMAs. Kanye asked her to present him with the Vanguard Award, and then dissed her onstage. Taylor was furious: "I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk s***."

But afterwards, he apologized, and gave her a heads up about the "I feel like Taylor and I might still have sex" line in "Famous," which she appreciated.

Taylor says, "I was like, 'OK, good. We’re back on good terms.' And then when I heard the song" -- in which he called her a 'b***'" -- I was like, “I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it.'”

And a few more highlights:

--Taylor voted for Obama twice.

--The artist whose songwriting influenced her "maybe more than anyone else" is Fall Out Boy.

--On Game of Thrones: "I specifically really related to Daenerys’ storyline because for me it portrayed that it is a lot easier for a woman to attain power than to maintain it."

--On the anger over her squad: "I never would have imagined that people would have thought, 'This is a clique that wouldn’t have accepted me if I wanted to be in it.' Holy s***, that hit me like a ton of bricks."

