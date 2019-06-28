In new song and video, Ed Sheeran doesn't want to be one of the "Beautiful People"

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran is out with another new song and video, ahead of the release of his No. 6 Collaborations album project.

"Beautiful People" is a collaboration with R&B star Khalid and, similar to Ed's single "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber, it tells the story of a couple who are uncomfortable at a party because they don't feel they fit in with the high-class crowd.

"This is my only fear: that we become beautiful people/Drop top, designer clothes/Front row at fashion shows," Ed sings. "Prenups and broken homes/Surrounded, but still alone/Let's leave the party/That's not who we are."

The hilarious video follows an average couple who are suddenly whisked into a world of private planes, mansions and yachts, but continue to act and dress normally among all the glamour and excess. Ed and Khalid appear only briefly.

“Khalid’s got an undeniable, soulful voice and I knew he would be perfect for this track," Ed says in a statement. "I think we both connect to the song in the same way and I’m really happy we got to work together."

No 6. Collaborations, due July 12, also features Ed performing with Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, country star Chris Stapleton and many others.

