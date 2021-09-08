In-Person Viewing To Return To Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade This Year

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will allow the public to watch the parade in person.

Macy’s will be downsizing the amount of participants including performers, balloon handlers, etc., to about 1,600.

Last year the parade was held virtually with no spectators due to the pandemic.

This year all volunteers and staff are required to be vaccinated and wear a face covering.

Details about the entry guidelines and restrictions for the public will be released in November.

What is your favorite part about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Have you ever attended the parade in person? What is your favorite character float?