In the '80s, Elton John was out-partying *me*, admits Ozzy Osbourne

Elton guest-stars on Ozzy's new album Ordinary Man, but Ozzy tells the British publication NME that the two never partied together in their late '70s/early '80s heyday. "I don’t think we would have both...made the ’90s if we had,” admits Ozzy.



In fact, Ozzy says that he was amazed at how just out out-of-control Elton was when it came to drugs and booze.

"I remember [my wife and manager] Sharon taking me to a gig of his years ago, and his...dressing room was like a f***ing bar with every known...spirit," recalls Ozzy.

"Then he’d do seven gigs [in a row]. I’ve said to him, 'How the f**k did you keep singing?’ If I even thought about cocaine, my singing would go out the f***ing window.”

Fans who've read Elton's autobiography won't be surprised to hear this. As Elton himself has admitted, "I was completely disgusting and awful, and there's no reason to pretend otherwise."

However, unlike Ozzy, Elton never bit the head off of a live bat, snorted ants or relieved himself on the Alamo -- as far as we know.

