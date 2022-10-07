‘In the Blood,’ new documentary about Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones, premiered Friday

Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment

A new documentary about longtime Rolling Stones touring bassist Darryl Jones, titled Darryl Jones: In the Blood, premiered Friday, October 7, in select theaters, and also is now available to rent digitally via Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The film includes interviews with Jones and Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts, as well as with some of the other musicians who have toured with the band for many years, including keyboardist Chuck Leavell and singer Bernard Fowler.

Watts appears in one of the final interviews he gave before his death in August 2021.

In the Blood tells Jones’ life story, including a look at his childhood growing up on the South Side of Chicago, and his early music career, which included a five-year stint performing and recording with jazz legend Miles Davis, and working with Sting, Peter Gabriel, Eric Clapton, Madonna and many others.

Jones began playing with The Rolling Stones in 1993, after longtime bassist Bill Wyman retired from the band. He went on to play with the group on all of their ensuing albums and tours.

In the documentary, the various Stones members discuss working with Darryl and enthuse his talent.

In a trailer for the film, Richards notes, “Darryl is one of the best bass players in the world … I mean, obviously, playing with Miles Davies for five years, no mean resumé, you know?”

For more info about the movie, visit GreenwichEntertainment.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.