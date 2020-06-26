In The Market For A “Support Bubble”?

With COVID-19 cases rising in the U.S., some health experts are looking for better ways for us to maintain our physical and mental health.

Some have proposed Support Bubbles. The idea proved to be effective in New Zealand’s fight against coronavirus.

A Support Bubble or quarantine pod involves individuals or families from two households. Those people agree to only socialize in person with each other.

The participants must agree to properly physically distance themselves from other people while outside of the support bubble. While it isn’t foolproof, the bubble could be a good way to socialize with people you trust while staying safe from COVID infection.

Have you established a tight support group during the pandemic?