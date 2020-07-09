"In These Crazy Times": Moody Blues' John Lodge recruits his family to help with new single

Courtesy of John Lodge

While in quarantine, musicians had to make the most of the tools they had at hand when it came to recording new material. In the case of John Lodge of the Moody Blues, that meant recruiting his whole family to help.

The bass player has just released a new track, “In These Crazy Times (Isolation Mix).” In addition to Lodge himself, it features his wife Kirsten on backing vocals and his son Kristian on lead guitar. His daughter-in-law took the photo for the single, while his daughter Emily managed the whole project.

As for non-family members, Lodge recruited Jon Davison of YES, who was a special guest on his solo tour earlier this year, for backing vocal help as well.

In a video message, Lodge notes that being in lockdown reminded him of when the Moodys recorded their classic album Days of Future Passed — “We were locked down in the studio then,” he recalls. “So why not be locked down here and record a new song?”

After praising Davison’s and his family’s contributions to the tune, Lodge goes on to say, “I hope you like the song, we had a great time recording it…I can’t wait to get back on the road with my 10,000 Light Year Band and start performing and being with everyone again.”

By Andrea Dresdale

