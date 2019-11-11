In Vegas, Lady Gaga jams with guitarist of classic rock legends The Doors

Tony Tran

Lady Gaga's always loved rock and roll, and she proved it this past weekend by jamming with the guitarist of one of the most legendary rock bands ever.

After her Las Vegas Jazz & Piano residency show this past Saturday night at the Park Theater at Park MGM, Gaga dropped by NoMad Restaurant to perform with her longtime friend and collaborator, trumpeter Brian Newman, during his regular residency there.

After she sang some jazz standards, she was joined onstage by Robbie Krieger, guitarist for Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Doors, who was in the audience.

First, Robby played The Doors' signature hit, "Light My Fire," and then he and Gaga jammed on "Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby," a Louis Jordan song from 1944. Legendary jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard also came onstage to join in the fun.

Gaga's next gigs in Vegas are a string of dates at the end of December, including New Year's Eve.

