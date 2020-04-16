In video message, Celine Dion thanks frontline workers, tells fans, "I know we will get through this together"

James Devaney/GC ImagesCeline Dion recently joined the line-up for Saturday night's global, star-studded One World: Together at Home telecast. Now, she's recorded a new video message expressing her never-ending gratitude to people who aren't able to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Most of us have been asked to remain at home, but there are so many heroes out there around the world who are going to work every single day, risking their lives and sometimes sacrificing their lives, for the rest of us," says Celine. "These people have families and loved ones who they're worried about but they still go out to work to save us — to serve us."

She shouts out health care professionals, first responders, social workers, grocery store employees and delivery persons, adding, "We cannot thank you all of you enough. We salute your bravery and we pray for you. Thank you so very much for your heroic work. We are eternally grateful."

Celine ends her message with a plea for everyone who is able to stay home to do so, and adds, "Let's take care of each other, and I know we will get through this together."

In addition to Celine, Saturday's telecast will include appearances by everyone from Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney, to Elton John and Stevie Wonder, to Shawn Mendes, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Michael Buble and dozens and dozens more.

Let's take care of each other, and I know we will get through this together ❤️ - Celine xx… #Gratitude #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/HK8AIAciep — Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 15, 2020





