Inaugural Cruel World festival, featuring Blondie, Devo & more, rescheduled for May 2022

The world just got a bit brighter now that the Cruel World festival is back.

The inaugural event, a one-day concert extravaganza celebrating the New Wave scene of the late ’70s and ’80s, was originally supposed to take place in May 2020 in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson, California, before getting postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, organizers have announced that Cruel World finally will happen in May 2022 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in nearby Pasadena.

Originally announced headliners Blondie, ex-Smiths frontman Morrissey and goth-rockers Bauhaus are set to return, along with Devo, Berlin, Missing Persons, The Psychedelic Furs, Echo & the Bunnymen, Violent Femmes, English Beat, The Church, Public Image Ltd., The Damned and Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel.

A pre-sale for tickets and VIP packages begins this Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. PT, with any remaining tickets going on sale to the general public starting at noon PT the same day.

For the full lineup and ticket info, visit CruelWorldFest.com.

