Seems like it’s something we really don’t have to tell people…yet they still do it!

Police departments across the country are reminding residents not to ring in the New Year by firing a gun into the air.

The simple fact is that what goes up must come down, and sometimes people are struck and seriously hurt by falling bullets.

Last year, a woman in Raleigh, NC and a 9-year-old boy in Cleveland, OH were both hurt by stray bullets on New Year’s Eve.

How do you plan to ring in the New Year?