Indian River County Beaches Closed due to Red Tide

Community officials have announced that all the beaches in Indian River County are closed due to red tide.

The tide has been making its way through the county and has since impacted Round Island Park which was the last beach in the area to remain open.

In St. Lucie County, all beaches on North Hutchison Island are closed and in Fort Pierce Inlet State Park and Avalon Beach are also closed.

Lifeguards will continue to monitor the conditions and give daily updates on the Beach Conditions Hotline at 772-462-1421.