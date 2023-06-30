Indiana Is Back

Harrison Ford is back as Indy for the last time. This 5th-installment opens with a flashback scene from 1944 where Indy is captured by Nazis during World War 2. He escapes and takes a powerful time-traveling artifact with him called the Dial of Destiny, which has the power to change history. The “present” is set in 1969, with Indy ready to retire as a professor. His treasure hunting goddaughter, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, meets up with him and asks about the dial, which Indy says has been split into three pieces. When they go to retrieve the first piece, they face-off with Mads Mikkelsen, a former Nazi who now works for NASA. Mads is also in search of the dial to correct Adolf Hitler’s mistakes. It then becomes a race and battle around the world, so Indy can complete the dial and save history. It also stars Antonio Banderas and the the return of Karen Allen as Indy’s wife Marion and John Rhys-Davies as his buddy Sallah. Artificial intelligence was used to de-age Ford in the flashback scenes.