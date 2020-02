Indiana Jones 5 is in the works, and it’s not going to be a reboot. Hollywood producer and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy says the as of yet untitled film will be a continuation of the story. She says Harrison Ford, who played the beloved fictional archaeologist, will be involved and that he “can’t wait.” Right now, however, she said efforts are focused on getting the script right. The 4-Indiana Jones films have collectively earned nearly two-billion dollars at the global box office.