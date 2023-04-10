Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated 5th-installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), and John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”). Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serve as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, is once again composing the score. The film hits theaters on June 30th.