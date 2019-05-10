Ingrid Michaelson releases "Missing You" from new "Stranger Things"-inspired album

Cabin 24 RecordsWe don't know if has "Eleven" tracks on it or not, but Ingrid Michaelson has officially announced that she'll be releasing a new album called Stranger Songs, which is completely inspired by the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

"Missing You" is a song about someone who is with one person, but is thinking of another person. "I’m in his bed again feeling like a stranger/When he’s kissing me I’m missing you," Ingrid sings.

Ingrid tells ABC Radio that "Missing You" is a "love triangle song" written from the point of view of the Stranger Things character Nancy Wheeler, Mike's older sister. In the show, she was initially torn between popular guy Steve Harrington and Will's big brother, Jonathan Byers.

As for why Ingrid wrote a whole album about a sci-fi/horror series set in the 1980s, she says in a statement, "There’s something about Stranger Things that’s really comforting, it brings me back to my childhood. It’s the best kind of escapism and I find myself seeking that now more than ever."

She adds, "I took inspiration from the show and the characters and all these ideas started to come to me. Every song on the record includes a reference from the show, some more specific than others, but all of the themes are universal – these are feelings everyone has.”

Ingrid tells ABC Radio, "It's one of my favorite records that I've ever written...it's been really fun."

There's no release date for the album as of yet. Ingrid is also writing the music for a stage version of Nicholas Sparks' book The Notebook.





Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.