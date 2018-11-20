Inhalable Booze Balloons Coming Soon

If you ever wanted to combine party balloons and shots then check this out. Inhalable booze ballons might be a party favor for your next event. The company Cloud Buzz has designed a “shot” that fits into a specially designed balloon for an instant party buzz. Users inhale the alcohol which vaporizes into a misty cloud which hits your bloodstream. Cloudbuzz is launching an Indiegogo campaign beginning this Friday, Nov. 23rd to bring their party vision to life.

What is your craziest night involving SHOTS?