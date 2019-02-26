Injured teen faces several charges after falling 40 feet through skylight

A Gainesville teen is facing several charges after he fell 40 feet from a skylight Sunday and into the gym at Buchholz High School.

According to the report, the teen and several others were reportedly trespassing on the school’s roof when one of the teens threw a cellphone across it. The unidentified teen attempted to retrieve the cellphone when he accidentally fell through the enclosure and into the gym, where several wrestling matches were taking place.

The teen was severely injured. Two other teens who were in the gym at the time including one wrestler sustained injuries from the incident as well.

Charges against the teen are still pending. The other group of teens who were on the roof have been cited with trespassing.

