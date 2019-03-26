Inmate at Corrections Facility Cuts Off his Own Penis

Officials at a corrections facility in Maryland say they walked in to find that one of their inmates cut off his own penis.

The incident occurred around 3:00 pm at the Montgomery County Correctional during a shift change.

According to the report, incoming staff members noticed the injured inmate, who is also believed to have mental issues, and immediately called the paramedics.

The inmate was taken to a hospital in North Virginia that specializes in “traumatic limb reattachment,” where his condition was not reported.

Records state that he was booked into the jail in February for second-degree assault and resisting arrest.