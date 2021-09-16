Inside Justin Timberlake’s Multifaceted Jewel of a Nashville Bar and Restaurant

Not only is Justin Timberlake a singer, actor, husband, and father, he can now add restaurant owner to his list of accomplishments.

The Memphis native has partnered with restauranteur Sam Fox for a new Nashville bar and restaurant named the Twelve Thirty Club. The name of the club is based on the Prohibition-era speakeasies which would open to members at 12:30 pm, however, Twelve Thirty Club is “open to everyone,” says Fox.

Located on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, the Twelve Thirty Club has 38,000 square feet of “dapper as hell” designs that span three floors, two restaurants, five bars, including a rooftop bar.

Fox says Timberlake was very “involved” and “opinionated” during the process and was adamant about the lighting. ‘The two most important places for lighting are in the bedroom and on stage,’ Fox recalled Justin’s theory and says they totally based the lighting plan using the singer’s input.

What is your favorite celebrity restaurant or bar?